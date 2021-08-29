Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Mueller Industries worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

