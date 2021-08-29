Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

NYSE PD opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

