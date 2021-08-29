Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.95. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.