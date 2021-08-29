Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Schrödinger worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

SDGR stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

