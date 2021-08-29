Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Hercules Capital worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

HTGC stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.