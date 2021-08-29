Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

