Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Green Dot worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

GDOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

