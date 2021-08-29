Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $4.24 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $20.13 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

