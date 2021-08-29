Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Rush Street Interactive worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI opened at $14.98 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,498.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About Rush Street Interactive

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.