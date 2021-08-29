Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 299,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Momo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 270.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOMO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $21.25.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

