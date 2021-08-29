Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,980 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Patrick Industries worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATK opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,054 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

