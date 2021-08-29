Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 234,415 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 1,086.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Nikola worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nikola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

