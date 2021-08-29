Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,030 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of AAON worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AAON by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 23.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in AAON by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 62.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 82.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.53. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

