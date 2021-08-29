Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

