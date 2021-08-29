Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Natus Medical worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS opened at $26.67 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $910.27 million, a PE ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

