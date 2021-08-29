Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,105 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

