Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $319.23 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $321.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.61.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

