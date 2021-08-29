Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

