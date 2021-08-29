Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

