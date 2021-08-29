Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 10.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. 671,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

