AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 207,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

CBH stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.