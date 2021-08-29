Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

