Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.17. 101,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,539. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

