Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 13,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,489 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.