Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 15,602 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,343,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $77.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

