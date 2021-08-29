Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 3.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

