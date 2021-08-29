Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.46.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
ALNY opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
