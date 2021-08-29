Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

