Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

