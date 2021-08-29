Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,677.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

