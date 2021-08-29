Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,890.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

