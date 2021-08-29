Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,858.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,880.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

