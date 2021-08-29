Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

