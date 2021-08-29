Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

