Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.