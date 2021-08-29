Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce sales of $122.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.99 million and the highest is $123.50 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $525.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $614.74 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

