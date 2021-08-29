Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

