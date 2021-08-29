Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.