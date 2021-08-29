Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $191.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.74 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

