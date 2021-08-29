Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $191.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.