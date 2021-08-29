Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $191.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

