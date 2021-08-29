Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $163.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $176.84 million. Amarin posted sales of $156.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $644.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $692.89 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

AMRN stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.56 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $10,589,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

