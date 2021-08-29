Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.