Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

