Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

