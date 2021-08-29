Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

