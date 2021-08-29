Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

