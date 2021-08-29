Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

