AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

AMC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

