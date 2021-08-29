Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $383,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Amdocs by 12.7% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $77.10 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.