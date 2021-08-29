AMEPAY Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.74 million and $969,784.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

