American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $68,954,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

